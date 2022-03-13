Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 1.09% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $180.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $162.22 and a twelve month high of $204.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.16.

