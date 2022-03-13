Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $295.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.07. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

