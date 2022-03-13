Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Straumann stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.89. Straumann has a twelve month low of $58.46 and a twelve month high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

