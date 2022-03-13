Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.