Stream Protocol Market Cap Tops $2.60 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $12,690.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

