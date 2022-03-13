Streamr (DATA) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $53.13 million and $5.33 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00105084 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

