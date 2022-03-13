Sumokoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $52,003.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.67 or 0.00462393 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,576,482 coins and its circulating supply is 42,876,482 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.