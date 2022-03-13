Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Sun Life Financial worth $35,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 657,980 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 786,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.