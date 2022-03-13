Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $33.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,398,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

