Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

SU stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

