SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $14,521.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.68 or 0.06590694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.80 or 0.99798548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041759 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,325 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

