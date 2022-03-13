Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Up 79.6% in February

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the February 13th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

