Swing (SWING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Swing has a market cap of $213,745.20 and approximately $6.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swing has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,846 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

