Swingby Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.66 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002044 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 424,599,273 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.