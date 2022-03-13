Swop Market Cap Tops $8.89 Million (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Swop has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $21,283.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00010431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.06630400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,128.63 or 1.00105338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00041177 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,070,976 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,476 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

