SyncFab Price Reaches $0.0088 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00105110 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.