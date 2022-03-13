Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Syrah Resources stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.