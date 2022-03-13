Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.41. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.82 on Friday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.