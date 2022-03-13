Syscoin Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $326.41 million and approximately $29.63 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00269250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 634,982,628 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

