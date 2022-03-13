Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 79.8% in February

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.86 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

