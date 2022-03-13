Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in February

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 718,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 1,310,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

