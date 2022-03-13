Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $164,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $2,740,443. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $105.48 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 458.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

