Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,651. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $72.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after buying an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after buying an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after buying an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after buying an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.