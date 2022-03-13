TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

TASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TASK traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 589,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

