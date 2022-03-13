Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWODF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 189 ($2.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.77 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

