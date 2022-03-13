Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$53.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.86 and a 52 week high of C$54.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

