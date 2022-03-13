Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY opened at $420.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.67 and its 200-day moving average is $432.20. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $383.54 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

