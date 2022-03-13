Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.79 ($3.04).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.04) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.91) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.52) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.83) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of O2D stock remained flat at $€2.42 ($2.63) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of €2.70 ($2.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.52 and a 200-day moving average of €2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

