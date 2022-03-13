TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of TELUS stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 106.25%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $173,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $109,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after buying an additional 3,062,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after buying an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).
