Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will report $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%.

TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

