Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
NYSE:TDC opened at $44.25 on Friday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
