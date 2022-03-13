Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:TDC opened at $44.25 on Friday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

