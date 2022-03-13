TerraUSD (UST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $383.68 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion and approximately $383.68 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007772 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 14,612,620,728 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

