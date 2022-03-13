Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $42.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $795.35. 22,273,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The firm has a market cap of $798.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $927.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $930.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.