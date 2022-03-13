Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $42.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $795.35. 22,273,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $927.04 and a 200 day moving average of $930.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

