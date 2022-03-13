Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $42.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $795.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,273,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $927.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $932.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

