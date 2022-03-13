Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Tether has a market cap of $80.10 billion and approximately $45.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.83 or 0.06661596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,315.77 or 0.98938269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045454 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,312,686,611 coins and its circulating supply is 80,081,716,146 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

