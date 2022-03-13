Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $5,139,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 94 shares of company stock worth $107,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $22.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,316.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,129.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,218.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

