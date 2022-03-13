The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 2.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

