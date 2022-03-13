The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Chemours worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chemours by 39.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 277,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 78,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $2,539,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chemours by 126,235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $26.36 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

