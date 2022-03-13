The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GEO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $677.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

