The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.79. 2,972,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $266.76 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.