The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 636,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

