The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Manitowoc worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

MTW stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

