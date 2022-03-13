The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 74.5% in February

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the February 13th total of 7,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $61.92 on Friday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

