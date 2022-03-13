The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will announce $83.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $44.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $277.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $277.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $313.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $322.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

STKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of STKS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

