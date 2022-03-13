The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.15. 2,342,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,063. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

