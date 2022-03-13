The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of PG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The company has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.