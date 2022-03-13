The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 7.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

