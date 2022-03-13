The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Billion

Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will announce $12.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.70 billion and the highest is $12.84 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.28 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.40 billion to $61.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

