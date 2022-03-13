The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

SHYF stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

